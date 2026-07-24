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Home / World / India-US relationship "moving in right direction": says USISPF Chief Mukesh Aghi

India-US relationship "moving in right direction": says USISPF Chief Mukesh Aghi

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ANI
Updated At : 06:18 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Highlighting the deepening bilateral ties and strategic alignment between India and the United States, Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), emphasised that both nations share strong momentum across key geopolitical and economic sectors.

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Speaking to ANI, Aghi underlined the significance of the recent high-level engagements between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Manila.

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"Well, one is that the relationship between the US and India is very critical for both countries," Aghi said. "Their alignment on topics such as critical minerals, trade and defence is very strong."

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Commenting on the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in the Philippine capital, Aghi noted the growing frequency of dialogues within the four-nation grouping.

"I think, in regard to the Quad meeting, it's the second meeting which took place in the last couple of months. So that sends a message about the importance of the Quad, both to India and to the United States, and the ability to discuss supply chains, critical minerals, cyber security and other areas," he stated. "So, from every aspect, the relationship is moving in the right direction."

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held wide-ranging discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the margins of the ASEAN and Quad ministerial meetings.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Pleased to meet Sec Rubio of the USA here in Manila. Our meeting focused on areas which are a priority for the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, including trade & tariffs, energy, defence & security, critical minerals & artificial intelligence."

"Also exchanged quick perspectives on regional, global and multilateral issues of mutual interest," the External Affairs Minister added.

During their dialogue, the two leaders deliberated on the ongoing crisis in West Asia, examining its broader ramifications for global energy supplies and market stability.

Reiterating the Quad grouping's commitment to ASEAN centrality and the Indo-Pacific region, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on X, "Was pleased to reconvene the Quad at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting to emphasise our message: strong cooperation is vital to supporting ASEAN's own priority and centrality in the region."

"The United States, India, Australia, and Japan share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific that is grounded in the rule of law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The Quad remains a priority, and we will meet again later this year," Rubio added.

Jaishankar's two-day visit to Manila encompassed a series of key ministerial dialogues under the ASEAN framework, including the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers' Meeting, and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).

The Ministry of External Affairs noted that the visit reflected India's sustained engagement with ASEAN under its Act East Policy, underlining New Delhi's commitment to deepening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Deliberations at the Quad meeting centred on regional security, maritime cooperation, critical and emerging technologies, and strategic developments across the Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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