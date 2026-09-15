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Home / World / India-US to strengthen interoperability as joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 kicks off 

India-US to strengthen interoperability as joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 kicks off 

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ANI
Updated At : 09:17 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): As India and the United States continue to deepen their defence partnership, they held the opening ceremony of the 22nd edition of Joint Military Exercise Yudh Abhyas on Tuesday at Auli Foreign Training Node in Uttarakhand.

Major General Amaresh Gunjan, General Officer Commanding, 14 Infantry Division and Colonel Benjamin Jackman, Commander, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, US Army, addressed the participating contingents comprising of 600 personnel from each side. The exercise is simultaneously being conducted at Auli and Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

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The release underlined that the exercise is aimed at enhancing the joint military capability of both armies for employment of Integrated Battle Groups in mountainous and semi-mountainous terrain, with emphasis on infantry-dominated operations. It will strengthen interoperability, facilitate exchanges of best operational practices and strengthen joint planning and execution.

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It was noted that technology infusion will form a key focus area. The training will include the employment of drones and autonomous systems for surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as demonstrations of contemporary weapon systems will be undertaken at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges. Subject Matter Experts from both Armies will also exchange views on emerging technologies and developments in multi-domain warfare.

The exercise provides an opportunity for both Armies to share tactics, techniques and procedures, and enhance their ability to undertake coordinated military operations across varied terrain and operational environment, the release further highlighted.

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Earlier, the US Embassy, in a post on X, highlighted how since 2004, Yudh Abhyas has “enhanced combined interoperability and strengthened the U.S.-India Major Defense Partnership in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The 21st edition of Exercise Yudh Abhyas, comprising 450 personnel led by a battalion of the Madras Regiment training alongside US soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment ("Bobcats"), has become one of the largest bilateral military exercises for the Indian Army in terms of troops mobilised, a press release said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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