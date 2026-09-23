India-US troops conduct artillery drills with M777, Dhanush, Pinaka during Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): The Mahajan Field Firing Range came alive with the thunder of artillery as troops of the Indian Army and the US Army trained together on a range of weapon systems during Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026, as per the release.

The joint training featured the M777 Ultra-Light Howitzer, Dhanush artillery gun and Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher, while L70 air-defence guns and M-LIDS systems were also seen in action during the practice sessions.

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A key focus of the training was developing interoperability in the planning, coordination and execution of fires. Observation Post parties from both armies trained together in landmark indication, target identification, engagement procedures, transmission of fire orders and correction of fire, gaining first-hand experience of each other’s gunnery techniques and communication drills, the release said.

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From identifying targets at the Observation Post to engaging them through different firing platforms, the integrated drills enabled the two contingents to practise the complete chain of battlefield fire support. The training sharpened precision, responsiveness and coordination while building a common understanding of procedures required for effective combined operations.

The joint firing and Observation Post training at Mahajan Field Firing Range reflects the practical focus of Exercise Yudh Abhyas, with soldiers of both armies exchanging operational experience, refining interoperability and strengthening their ability to operate together in complex battlefield conditions, the release said.

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Contingents of the Indian Army and the United States Army are currently undergoing intensive joint training across multiple platforms and operational scenarios as part of Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026.Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026, the 22nd edition of the India-US joint military exercise, began on September 15.The ongoing drills focus on honing combat tactics, boosting joint operational readiness, and refining tactical procedures between both forces in diverse environments.

The annual exercise sees troops from both nations training side by side across diverse platforms to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) while exchanging operational best practices.(ANI)

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