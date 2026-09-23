DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / India-US troops conduct artillery drills with M777, Dhanush, Pinaka during Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026

India-US troops conduct artillery drills with M777, Dhanush, Pinaka during Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:17 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): The Mahajan Field Firing Range came alive with the thunder of artillery as troops of the Indian Army and the US Army trained together on a range of weapon systems during Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026, as per the release.

The joint training featured the M777 Ultra-Light Howitzer, Dhanush artillery gun and Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher, while L70 air-defence guns and M-LIDS systems were also seen in action during the practice sessions.

Advertisement

A key focus of the training was developing interoperability in the planning, coordination and execution of fires. Observation Post parties from both armies trained together in landmark indication, target identification, engagement procedures, transmission of fire orders and correction of fire, gaining first-hand experience of each other’s gunnery techniques and communication drills, the release said.

Advertisement

From identifying targets at the Observation Post to engaging them through different firing platforms, the integrated drills enabled the two contingents to practise the complete chain of battlefield fire support. The training sharpened precision, responsiveness and coordination while building a common understanding of procedures required for effective combined operations.

The joint firing and Observation Post training at Mahajan Field Firing Range reflects the practical focus of Exercise Yudh Abhyas, with soldiers of both armies exchanging operational experience, refining interoperability and strengthening their ability to operate together in complex battlefield conditions, the release said.

Advertisement

Contingents of the Indian Army and the United States Army are currently undergoing intensive joint training across multiple platforms and operational scenarios as part of Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026.Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026, the 22nd edition of the India-US joint military exercise, began on September 15.The ongoing drills focus on honing combat tactics, boosting joint operational readiness, and refining tactical procedures between both forces in diverse environments.

The annual exercise sees troops from both nations training side by side across diverse platforms to refine tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) while exchanging operational best practices.(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts