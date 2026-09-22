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Home / World / India, US troops visit Junagarh Fort, Badrinath Temple during 'Exercise Yudh Abhyas' 2026

India, US troops visit Junagarh Fort, Badrinath Temple during 'Exercise Yudh Abhyas' 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 02:42 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Indian and US Army troops participating in Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 visited the historic Junagarh Fort in Bikaner and the revered Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, experiencing two distinct facets of India’s rich cultural and civilisational heritage.

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The visit to Junagarh Fort offered the troops a glimpse into Rajasthan’s regal history, magnificent architecture and martial traditions, while their visit to Badrinath Temple, nestled in the Himalayas, provided an insight into India’s spiritual traditions and timeless heritage.

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The cultural engagements outside the training arena strengthened camaraderie, mutual understanding and respect between the Indian and US troops, adding another dimension to the growing bonds between the two armies.

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Earlier on Monday, both the troops conducted joint training in jungle warfare, indoor firing and rock-face rappelling as part of Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 at Auli in Uttarakhand, strengthening interoperability and familiarity between the two forces.

US Army soldiers from the 11th Airborne Division and Indian Army personnel from the Garhwal Regiment trained together in dense vegetation, indoor firing and mountain-warfare drills during the exercise.

Operating as integrated squads, the troops navigated jungle terrain, engaged targets using simulation rounds and practised combined small-unit tactics, techniques and procedures.

The contingents also trained at the recently operationalised indoor shooting range at the Foreign Training Node (FTN), Auli, where they gained hands-on firing experience with the India-made AK-203 assault rifle.

The training culminated in a joint rappelling exercise down a rock face, aimed at sharpening mountain-warfare skills required for operations in the rugged, high-altitude terrain around Auli.

From jungle warfare and firing drills to mountain exercises, the training is focused on translating interoperability into practical soldier-to-soldier experience and enhancing the ability of the two armies to operate together.

Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026, the 22nd edition of the India-US joint military exercise, began on September 15.

The two-week exercise is being conducted simultaneously at the Auli Foreign Training Node in Uttarakhand and the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan.

The exercise brings together around 600 personnel from each side. Major General Amaresh Gunjan, General Officer Commanding, 14 Infantry Division, and Colonel Benjamin Jackman, Commander, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, US Army, addressed the participating contingents at the opening ceremony.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the exercise is aimed at enhancing the joint military capability of the two armies for the employment of Integrated Battle Groups in mountainous and semi-mountainous terrain, with an emphasis on infantry-dominated operations.

The exercise is also focused on strengthening interoperability, facilitating the exchange of best operational practices and improving joint planning and execution.

Technology infusion is another key component of Yudh Abhyas 2026. The training programme includes the employment of drones and autonomous systems for surveillance and reconnaissance, while demonstrations of contemporary weapon systems are being conducted at the Mahajan Field Firing Range. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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