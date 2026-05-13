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Home / World / India, Uzbekistan hold 17th round of Foreign Office Consultations, review bilateral relations

India, Uzbekistan hold 17th round of Foreign Office Consultations, review bilateral relations

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ANI
Updated At : 11:20 PM May 13, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): The 17th round of India-Uzbekistan Foreign Office Consultations were held in Delhi on Wednesday, co-chaired by Secretary (West) Sibi George and Bakhromjon Aloev, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

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Both sides pored over full spectrum of bilateral relations.

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In a post on X, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "The 17th round of India-Uzbekistan Foreign Office Consultations were held in New Delhi on 13 May 2026, co-chaired by Secretary (West) Sibi George and Mr. Bakhromjon Aloev, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan. Both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations with focus on trade & investment, tourism, technology, innovation, energy, cooperation in educational, cultural fields and other consular issues. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest."

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Earlier, the 16th India-Uzbekistan Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) were held on August 7, 2023 in Tashkent. It was co-chaired by Sanjay Verma, then Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs and Bakhromjon Aloyev, Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan.

The two sides discussed the current status and the way forward to enhance their bilateral relations, and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. Connectivity, enhancement of bilateral trade and cooperation within the framework of India-Central Asia partnership were priorities taken up for discussion, as per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

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Secretary (West) called on Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov. Both sides emphasised the need to further strategise India-Uzbekistan economic and defence partnership.

During the visit, Secretary (West) and Director of Uzbekistan Post Mr. Alisher Faizullayev jointly released a commmemorative postal stamp on India's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Secretary (West) gratefully acknowledged this special gesture by Uzbekistan.

To mark the formal closing of AKAM cekebrations, an Indian cultural finale was held in the amphitheatre of the iconic Eternal City of Samarkand, during which artists from the Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Indian Culture, Tashkent and Uzbekistan's Havaas group, famous for its Bollywood inspired performances entertained the audience. Secretary (West) participated in the event as the Chief Guest. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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