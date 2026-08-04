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Home / World / India-Uzbekistan undertake review of strategic partnership during visit of Foreign Minister Saidov

India-Uzbekistan undertake review of strategic partnership during visit of Foreign Minister Saidov

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ANI
Updated At : 05:38 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): India and Uzbekistan took a comprehensive stock of the strategic partnership, delving into areas such as energy, infrastructure, defence and trade during the visit of Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov to India.

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The details of the discussions were shared by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a post on X.

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He said, "Great to meet my friend @FM_Saidov of Uzbekistan. Undertook a detailed review of our Strategic Partnership, with particular focus on energy, infrastructure, trade, defence, education & culture."

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He said that the two also discussed key regional challenges and exchanged views on expanding multilateral cooperation.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2084310210706108749?s=20

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India and Uzbekistan moved to significantly expand their strategic and economic footprint on Monday, with New Delhi highlighting its intent to deepen ties across key sectors, particularly critical rare earth minerals and mining, during high-level talks in the capital.

The details were shared while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered remarks during his meeting with the Uzbek counterpart.

Jaishankar pointed out that while bilateral cooperation already spans construction, digital technology, energy, healthcare, and education, both nations are ready to chart new territory.

"Our bilateral relations over the years have expanded. And today, they really span a very diverse range of domains from construction and digital to energy, health, education. We want to take it into mining."

Trade between the two nations currently hovers around $1 billion, a figure both sides are eager to scale up. Jaishankar expressed strong optimism for commercial growth, noting simply: "We definitely think that that number should go up."

Jaishankar also conveyed India's support for Uzbekistan's chairship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) for the 2027-29 period, while also appreciating the support by Tashkent as New Delhi hosts the BRICS Summit. He also appreciated Uzbekistan's firm position against terrorism.

In a significant move to deepen bilateral strategic and economic ties, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier on Monday.

The high-level meeting underscored the expanding partnership between New Delhi and Tashkent, touching upon trade, rare earth critical minerals, educational exchanges, and shared civilizational roots.

Highlighting the economic dimension of the visit, which includes an India-Uzbekistan Business Forum organised on the sidelines, the President expressed strong confidence in commercial collaboration across critical sectors.

President Murmu further noted that there is "immense potential for cooperation between India and Uzbekistan in the mining sector, particularly in rare earth minerals, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and information technology."

The President lauded the thriving educational and professional exchange programs that serve as the backbone of bilateral relations. Over 3,000 Uzbek officials, professionals, and students have benefited from India's Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) training courses and scholarship programs. More than 16,000 Indian students are currently pursuing higher studies in Uzbekistan.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to expanding strategic cooperation across Central Asia, agreeing that "discussions held during this visit will further strengthen the bonds of friendship, trust, and cooperation between our two nations." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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