DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / India, Vietnam hold 4th Security Dialogue, review counter-terrorism, cybersecurity cooperation

India, Vietnam hold 4th Security Dialogue, review counter-terrorism, cybersecurity cooperation

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:10 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): India and Vietnam on Friday held the fourth edition of their Security Dialogue in New Delhi, reviewing bilateral cooperation in counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, maritime engagements, economic security and emerging technologies.

Ministry of External Affairs, in a press statement, said that the dialogue was co-chaired by India's Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor and Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Public Security, Senior Lieutenant General Pham The Tung.

Advertisement

According to the MEA, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of ongoing cooperation between the two countries across various security-related areas and exchanged views on the regional and global security environment.

Advertisement

"Both sides undertook a comprehensive review of ongoing cooperation between the two countries covering, inter alia, economic security, maritime engagements, counter-terrorism, emerging technologies and cyber security. They also exchanged views on the regional and global security environment and reaffirmed their commitment to closer collaboration on issues of mutual interest," the MEA said in its press statement.

The fourth India-Vietnam Security Dialogue reflects continued engagement between the two countries on matters of strategic importance, with both sides seeking to strengthen cooperation in traditional and emerging security domains.

Advertisement

The MEA stated that the dialogue is held biennially under the 2016 Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation between India's National Security Council Secretariat and Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security.

Earlier on September 14, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India-Vietnam relations had progressed significantly since the previous meeting of the Joint Commission, highlighting the elevation of ties to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

During his meeting with Vietnamese Foreign Affairs Minister Le Hoai Trung in September, Jaishankar described Vietnam as a key partner in India's Act East Policy and its broader vision for engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

Vietnam is also an important partner for India within the framework of its comprehensive strategic partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The two countries have continued high-level engagements in recent months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, where the leaders reviewed bilateral relations and discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to the MEA.

India and Vietnam share longstanding ties rooted in historical and cultural connections, with both sides seeking to expand cooperation across strategic and security-related fields. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts