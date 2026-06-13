icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / India, Vietnam hold joint Hydrography meeting to boost maritime cooperation in Dehradun

India, Vietnam hold joint Hydrography meeting to boost maritime cooperation in Dehradun

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:23 AM Jun 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 13 (ANI): India and Vietnam held the second Joint Working Group meeting on hydrographic cooperation in Dehradun from June 10 to 12, aimed at strengthening maritime ties and capacity building between the two countries.

Advertisement

Rear Admiral Nguyen Thien Quan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Vietnam People's Navy, and Rear Admiral Peush Pawsey, Joint Chief Hydrographer, co-chaired the meeting at the National Hydrographic Office.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the official account of the Embassy of India in Vietnam shared, "Rear Admiral Nguyen Thien Quan, Deputy Chief of Staff, VPN and Rear Admiral Peush Pawsey, Joint Chief Hydrographer co-chaired the 2nd India-Vietnam Joint Working Group on Hydrographic Cooperation at the National Hydrographic Office, Dehradun from 10-12 June 2026."

Advertisement

The Indian embassy said both sides are committed to enhancing maritime cooperation under the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"We are committed to strengthening maritime cooperation and advancing the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership through deeper collaboration in hydrography and capacity building," the post read. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts