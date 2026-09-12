India, Vietnam reaffirm commitment to further strengthen partnership as PM Modi meets counterpart on BRICS sidelines

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Prime Minister of Vietnam, Le Minh Hung, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi and reviewed the progress in bilateral ties, according to an official Ministry of External Affairs press release.

During the meeting, PM Modi welcomed Vietnam’s participation in the BRICS Summit as a 'Partner Country'. The two leaders reviewed the progress made in bilateral ties, which were elevated to an 'Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' during the State Visit of Vietnamese General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam to India in May, the MEA said.

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The two leaders also exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual importance and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the India-Vietnam partnership, according to the MEA press release.

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India and Vietnam share a time-tested friendship rooted in shared civilizational heritage, mutual trust and understanding, the MEA said. Vietnam is a key pillar of 'India’s Act East Policy' and an important partner in India’s broader engagement with Southeast Asia, it added.

Earlier, Vietnam's Foreign Affairs Minister Le Hoai Trung arrived in the national capital to attend the BRICS Summit,

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Vietnam is among the BRICS 10 partner countries. The Vietnamese Prime Minister's visit comes as India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit under its 2026 Chairmanship on September 12-13. India's Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus.

According to Vietnamese broadcaster Voice of Vietnam, the nation looks at the summit as an opportunity to further consolidate and deepen relations with India, as well as strengthen ties with BRICS member states and partner countries.

PM Le Minh Hung is expected to share Vietnam's vision and proposals regarding major issues on international cooperation, economic growth, sustainable development, and the resolution of global challenges.

Earlier in May, Vietnamese President To Lam paid a State Visit to India, when they agreed to elevate the bilateral relations to Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the spirit of ‘shared vision, strategic convergence, substantive cooperation’, further translating the enormous goodwill into tangible outcomes.

India's BRICS Chairship comes amid global economic fragmentation, technological disruption, geopolitical uncertainty, climate change and resource pressures. For India, the 2026 Chairship is focused on translating the expanded representation of BRICS into meaningful cooperation and tangible outcomes, while building consensus among its diverse members and strengthening the effectiveness of existing mechanisms.

The grouping currently comprises 11 countries -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE. Alongwith 10 partner countries--Nigeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam. (ANI)

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