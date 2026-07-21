"India views Southeast Europe as dynamic theatre of growth, innovation": President Murmu addresses North Macedonia Assembly

Skopje [North Macedonia], July 21 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu addressed the members of the Assembly of North Macedonia at Skopje on Tuesday in the presence of the President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova and said India views Southeast Europe as a dynamic theatre of growth and innovation.

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The President said that democracy is not merely a system of governance, it is a shared article of faith that unites India and North Macedonia.

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"Our parliaments are the guardians of our peoples' freedoms, the architects of our laws, and the mirrors of our national conscience. This is why parliamentary diplomacy is important," she said.

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The President stated that interactions between Members of Parliament build institutional trust that endures beyond political cycles. She urged young legislators to travel between New Delhi and Skopje and share best practices in parliamentary practices and public policy formulation.

"We in India regard the Republic of North Macedonia not as a distant country but as an important pillar in the architecture of a stable, multipolar, and prosperous global future. Our relationship was set in motion more than two millennia ago. The historic expeditions of warriors and traders from this region opened vital corridors for trade, philosophy, and art, connecting our early civilisations," she said.

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The President underlined that the geopolitical and economic centres of gravity are shifting.

"In this new era, India views Southeast Europe not as a region on the margins but as a dynamic theatre of growth and innovation," she said, adding that North Macedonia sits at the crossroads of this transformation. It is a vital gateway connecting the Mediterranean with Central Europe, and East with West.

She stated that India is committed to scaling up its engagement bilaterally and across the wider region, including through emerging trade and investment opportunities.

The President underlined that no nation can prosper in isolation. She highlighted that India's ancient civilisational philosophy is rooted in the ancient dictum -Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - the world is one family.

When the global landscape is fractured by conflict and economic division, this philosophy calls for building bridges, not walls.

She stated that together, as two democratic nations anchored in history and driven by a vision for tomorrow, "we should chart a course that brings peace and prosperity to our peoples". (ANI)

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