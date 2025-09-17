DT
Home / World / India voices solidarity with Qatar at UN

India voices solidarity with Qatar at UN

Says New Delhi unequivocally condemns violation of Doha's sovereignty
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:53 AM Sep 17, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. File
India on Tuesday expressed concerns over the recent attacks in Doha, saying that such actions undermined peace and stability not just in the Gulf, but across the world.

Speaking at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, India’s envoy Arindam Bagchi said, “.” He further stressed that respect for territorial integrity and international law was non-negotiable. “These actions threaten peace, stability and security not only in the region but globally. India firmly believes that differences must be resolved peacefully through dialogue and diplomacy, in full conformity with the UN Charter and international law,” added the envoy.

Calling on all sides to exercise restraint and avoid escalation, India reiterated its opposition to terrorism “in any form or manifestation”. “As a close partner, India reiterates its solidarity with Qatar,” the envoy added, affirming New Delhi’s support for efforts to restore calm and stability in the region.

