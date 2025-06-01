"India waited for Pakistan to act, but there was no action," says BJP MP Brij Lal in Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 1 (ANI): BJP Member of Parliament Brij Lal, part of the JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha-led delegation tasked with informing nations about Pakistan-sponsored terror has emphasized the urgent need to fight terrorism, highlighting the suffering India has endured due to repeated terror attacks.

"We suffered terrorism for about four decades. We know who is doing it. Initially, we didn't take much action," he said, recalling major incidents like the 1999 hijacking from Kathmandu and the 2008 Mumbai attacks. We lost 166 lives at Mumbai, including 226 foreigners. Our only message is to combat terrorism," Lal said

The BJP leader highlighted India's measured response to terror attacks, including Operation Sindoor in April. "India waited for Pakistan to react on it, to catch the perpetrators, but it was not the first time. Historically, we always tried to wait for Pakistan to first act on it and bring them to justice. Many times in the past, we have also given them documented proofs. We even established a joint inquiry commission with Pakistan to investigate, but there was no action," he said.

Citing proof of terror support, he said, "It is evident and validated in all media channels that at the funeral of leading terrorists, army generals and high-ranking politicians were present, giving them a state farewell."

Urging international unity in combating terrorism, he said, "Malaysia also has a footprint of terrorism. So friends, our only message is to fight against terrorism. Unite with us. Every country doesn't want terrorism in any form. And we have resolved that if terrorist activities take place again in our country, these new normal policies would treat it as war against India. And we will take action accordingly."

Brij Lal underlined the link between peace and development. "Our goal is development. We jumped from being the 11th largest economy in 2014 to the 4th largest economy in the world. Our target is to become a fully developed nation by 2047. As a law enforcer, I know how important peace is to development. Unless there is peace and tranquillity, no society or nation can achieve development. It is a prerequisite."

Speaking to the Indian community at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Cultural Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Brij Lal said, "You live in Malaysia, but your heart is in India. That's why we are here to share this message with you. India is on the path to becoming a developed nation by 2047."

He concluded by calling for support from Malaysia and the global community, saying, "We really need to stand together in this fight against terrorism. We also need Malaysia's support, whether it is representing us in the Organisation of Islamic Countries or putting our voice in the Financial Action Task Force."

The delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha and including members from various political parties such as BJP's Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, Aparajita Sarangi, Trinamool Congress's Abhishek Banerjee, CPI-M's John Brittas, Congress leader and former union minister Salman Khurshid, and Mohan Kumar, is visiting partner countries to express India's firm resolve against cross-border terrorism and its policy of zero tolerance.

Before arriving in Malaysia, the delegation visited Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore as part of this diplomatic outreach aimed at strengthening international cooperation against terrorism. (ANI)

