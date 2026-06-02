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Home / World / India welcomes Germany scrapping airport transit visa requirement for Indian travellers

India welcomes Germany scrapping airport transit visa requirement for Indian travellers

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ANI
Updated At : 11:25 PM Jun 02, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday welcomed Germany's decision to waive airport transit visa requirements for Indian nationals transiting through the country exclusively by air, noting that the move is expected to significantly strengthen connectivity and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

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In a post on X, the MEA said the move operationalises an earlier announcement made following discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the latter's visit to India in January 2026.

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The move will come into effect from June 3.

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"We welcome the operationalisation by Germany of the announcement waiving the requirement of transit visa for Indian nationals transiting through Germany, exclusively by air, with effect from June 03, 2026. The announcement was made after discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Friedrich Merz during the latter's visit to India in January 2026. This new arrangement would further enhance people-to-people ties between India and Germany," the MEA stated in its post.

Indian nationals will no longer require an airport transit visa while travelling to a third country through German airports, in a move aimed at facilitating travel and strengthening people-to-people and economic ties between the two countries.

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In an official press note, the German Embassy in India said that the exemption from the airport transit visa requirement was published in the Federal Law Gazette (Bundesgesetzblatt) on June 2 and will come into effect from June 3.

"Indian nationals will no longer require a transit visa when travelling to another country with a layover at a German airport," the embassy statement read.

According to the German Embassy, the decision implements an outcome of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to India in January this year and reflects the German government's commitment to deepening bilateral ties with India.

The embassy said the measure is expected to ease travel for Indian citizens transiting through Germany and contribute to greater mobility between the two countries.

It further noted that the decision underscores Germany's efforts to strengthen economic cooperation and enhance people-to-people exchanges with India.

"This implements a result of Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz's trip to India in January of this year. It underlines the Federal Government's commitment to deepening German Indian relations, facilitating the movement of people, and further strengthening economic ties," the statement added.

The move is likely to benefit a large number of Indian travellers who use German airports as transit hubs while travelling to destinations across Europe, North America and other regions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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