"India welcomes Iran-US MoU": NSA Ajit Doval says MoU to boost energy security, economic prosperity

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): India on Tuesday welcomed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran, with National Security Adviser (NDA) Ajit Doval expressing "cautious optimism" over the agreement and its potential impact on regional stability, energy security, and global trade.

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Speaking at the 16th BRICS National Security Advisers' Meeting, Doval said, "India welcomes the MOU reached between the US and Iran. We have got cautious optimism, and we hope that it will work. It will help energy security. The opening of the Strait of Hormuz is a very welcome development."

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Highlighting the significance of the agreement for the global energy markets, NSA Doval noted that the understanding between Washington and Tehran could contribute to greater stability in energy supplies.

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He further emphasised that smoother maritime movement through the strategically important waterway would ease disruptions in international trade and supply chains. He said, "It will remove supply chain bottlenecks and many of the shortages in the field of say, fertilisers and chemicals, et cetera, will be met with."

The NSA also underlined the broader economic benefits of ensuring unhindered maritime transit in the region. He said, "And the freedom of navigation that will be available to the countries in the region and beyond will probably also greatly improve our economic prosperity."

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Earlier, on June 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the peace negotiations between the United States and Iran amid the conflict in West Asia and urged faster restoration of peace and stability in the region, along with ensuring freedom of navigation.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister highlighted how the conflict resulted in serious economic disruptions and loss of life in many countries due to the conflict.

He said that New Delhi looks forward to the deliberations on the remaining issue in order to reach a sustainable final agreement. "I welcome the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, which has caused serious economic disruption across the world and led to loss of life in many countries," PM Modi said.

"India hopes that the implementation of this understanding will help restore peace and stability in the region and ensure the freedom of navigation and commerce. We look forward to deliberations on the remaining issues reaching a sustainable final agreement," PM Modi wrote on X.

US Vice President JD Vance had described the latest round of technical talks between the United States and Iran as part of the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end the hostilities in West Asia, in Switzerland, as "a very productive 36 hours", expressing optimism over progress made on maritime security, regional stability and nuclear oversight of the Islamic Republic. (ANI)

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