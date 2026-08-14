DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / "India will space powerhouse in next 20-30 years": Former Australian PM Morrison

"India will space powerhouse in next 20-30 years": Former Australian PM Morrison

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:43 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Sydney [Australia], August 14 (ANI): Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has heaped praise on India's bright future in space technology, noting that the country can become a "space powerhouse" in the next 20 to 30 years, pointing to its geography, industrial capabilities, and expanding technological base.

Advertisement

Speaking online as part of the Indo-Mediterranean Dialogues, the former Australian Prime Minister emphasised that the opportunity extends across technology, manufacturing, and investment.

Advertisement

"I think India will be a space powerhouse over the next 20 to 30 years as its space economy matures," said Morrison.

Advertisement

"India takes its democracy and its institutions seriously and must, because it's a big part of your investment pitch as to why people would risk capital in India," he said.

The former Australian PM opined that as international companies reconsider their exposure to China, India will inevitably compete for that investment.

Advertisement

"We've seen capital withdrawn out of China. Where will it go? India will be one of those countries making that pitch, and I think it can make a good one."

In July this year, in a major boost to New Delhi's space projects, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the establishment of a temporary space tracking infrastructure on the Cocos (Keeling) Islands to actively support India's maiden human spaceflight endeavour.

The announcement came during a joint press interaction alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met his Australian counterpart during the second leg of his three-nation visit.

The two leaders shared a warm handshake as they posed for the media in Melbourne, underscoring the deepening strategic convergence between the two democracies.

Addressing the media, PM Albanese highlighted the expanding technological alignment between Canberra and New Delhi.

"As we expand our cooperation in space and technology, we have agreed to commission a temporary space tracking terminal on the Cocos (Keeling) Islands, which will support India's landmark Gaganyaan Human Space Flight Programme," PM Albanese said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts