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Home / World / India withdraws its proposal to host COP33 in 2028

India withdraws its proposal to host COP33 in 2028

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ANI
Updated At : 11:25 PM Apr 08, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): India has withdrawn its proposal to host the 33rd Conference of the Parties (COP 33) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 2028, Environment Ministry sources said.

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According to the sources, the decision was conveyed to the Asia-Pacific group on April 2.

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India had proposed hosting the COP-33 summit in India in 2028.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conveyed India's proposal in his special address at the inauguration of High Level Segment of COP-28 in December 2023 in the UAE.

"India is committed to the UN Framework for Climate Change process. That is why, from this stage, I propose to host the COP33 Summit in India in 2028," PM Modi said in his remarks.

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Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a dig at the government over its decision.

"I am very surprised. It was high on PM's Agenda specially since 2029 will be year of Lok Sabha polls. So atmospherics could ve created," he said.

The Union Cabinet last month approved India's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) for the period 2031 to 2035, enhancing the country's ambition under the UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement while reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development and climate justice.

An official release said that India's NDC for 2031-35 is guided by the vision of Viksit Bharat, which is not just a goal for 2047, but a commitment to act today to build a prosperous and climate-resilient India for the future generations.

"India's successive climate targets build upon India's earlier commitments, many of which have already been achieved ahead of schedule, reflecting the country's consistent track record of delivering on climate action," the release said.

"The five qualitative targets, are intended to embed sustainability into everyday life and governance systems, promote climate-resilient development pathways, and enable a just and inclusive transition for all sections of the society," it added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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