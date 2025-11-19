Virginia [US], November 19 (ANI): Sajeeb Wazed, son of Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has spoken against the Bangladesh government's extradition request sent to India, calling it "illegal" and expressing confidence that New Delhi will not act on it.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, Wazed said, "I think they (the Indian government) know very well how to handle this extradition request. I don't think the Indian government is going to respond to such an illegal request. I have faith in the Indian democracy and its belief in the rule of law."

Advertisement

Wazed also warned India about developments in Bangladesh under the new regime.

Advertisement

"What should really concern India is propping up the Yunus regime. It is Jamaat-e-Islam, which is the largest Islamic party. They have released tens of thousands of terrorists that our government had convicted and sentenced to prison. They've released them," he said.

He further alleged that extremist groups are operating more freely than before. "Lashkar-e-Taiba is operating freely now," he said, adding that the group has been linked to violence beyond Bangladesh. "Links have been found to their branch in Bangladesh for the recent terror attacks in Delhi."

Advertisement

"Prime Minister Modi is probably very concerned about terrorism from Bangladesh right now," he said.

Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal on Monday sentenced Sheikh Hasina and her close aide, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, to death, while a third accused, former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah al-Mamun, was given a five-year jail term because he had turned a state witness of committing "crimes against humanity" during the July-August uprising in 2024.

Hasina responded to the verdict made against her, that the decision made by a rigged tribunal established and presided over by an unelected government had no democratic mandate.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India has taken note of the verdict announced by the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh" concerning Sheikh Hasina and said that India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh.

The statement read, "India has noted the verdict announced by the "International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh" concerning former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country. We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)