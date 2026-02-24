DT
Home / World / "India,Canada should work together as middle powers in uncertain times": Forum of Federations President Rupak Chattopadhyay on Carney's visit

"India,Canada should work together as middle powers in uncertain times": Forum of Federations President Rupak Chattopadhyay on Carney's visit

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:15 AM Feb 24, 2026 IST
Ottawa [Canada], February 24 (ANI): Ahead of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's upcoming visit to India from February 26, Rupak Chattopadhyay, President and CEO of the Forum of Federations, on Tuesday underlined the shared democratic foundations of the two countries and called for deeper cooperation across sectors.

Carney is scheduled to visit Mumbai and New Delhi, a visit that comes at a time when both nations are seeking to stabilise and strengthen bilateral ties.

Speaking to ANI, Chattopadhyay said India and Canada have much in common structurally and politically.

"Canada and India share a lot of things in common. We're both federal parliamentary democracies. And in that sense, as you may well know, the Indian Constitution was inspired by the Canadian federal system, he said.

Highlighting areas of potential collaboration, he pointed to trade, human resources, critical minerals and technology as key sectors where engagement could be expanded.

"I think we have a lot of things that we can cooperate on trade, on human resources, on critical minerals, on technology, " he noted.

"So I think it's a very positive thing that India and Canada, which are middle powers in these very uncertain times, should be working together on a whole range of things, not only bilaterally but also multilaterally, " he added.

Earlier on Monday, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal virtually interacted with Canada Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu and held a discussion related to the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

They also discussed strengthening business ties on both sides through regular delegation-level engagements.

"Had a virtual interaction with Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade, Canada, on advancing discussions related to the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). We also deliberated on strengthening business ties on both sides through regular delegation-level engagements over the coming months to build sustained momentum in our economic partnership," he said in a post on X.

This comes ahead of the Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to India in February, where he will meet PM Modi and focus on elevating and expanding the Canada-India relationship, with ambitious new partnerships in trade, energy, technology and artificial intelligence (AI), talent and culture, and defence.

CEPA negotiations between the two countries, which began in 2010, have stalled multiple times. However, in November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Carney agreed to formally relaunch talks on the CEPA, which is expected to cover trade in goods and services, investments, agriculture, and digital commerce.

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, PM Modi and Carney "agreed to begin negotiations on a high-ambition Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), aimed at doubling bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2030," a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs read. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

