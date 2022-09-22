India’s Radhika Batra, 3 others honoured by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

PTI

New York, September 21

India’s Radhika Batra, Zahra Joya of Afghanistan, Vanessa Nakate of Uganda and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen have been honoured by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for their extraordinary work towards achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The ‘Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards’ were conferred in New York’s Lincoln centre in recognition of the work done by the “four remarkable changemakers” to advance progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in their communities and around the world.

