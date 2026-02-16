Indian AI, gaming startups take centre stage at AI Impact Summit 2026, showcasing cutting-edge innovations

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): With the AI Impact Summit 2026 kicking off on Monday, Indian AI and gaming startups take centre stage, showcasing cutting-edge innovations that place the country at the forefront of AI-powered gaming and immersive technologies.

Advertisement

The summit, positioned as a premier global platform on Artificial Intelligence, brings together policymakers, investors, technology leaders and startups to highlight real-world AI applications across sectors.

Advertisement

Among the standout participants are five Indian ventures -- Yesgnome, Metasports (Hitwicket), Koyozo, Youth Buzz (Ourcadium) and Evivve -- each presenting unique AI-driven solutions that are reshaping gaming, creative production, and enterprise transformation.

Advertisement

According to a press release, Yesgnome unveils Sketly AI, an advanced art-generation platform designed for game studios and design teams.

The tool enables rapid creation of production-ready assets, including characters, environments and animation components, while its proprietary style-training system allows studios to maintain visual consistency across large-scale projects.

Advertisement

The platform aims to significantly reduce production timelines and creative bottlenecks for both independent developers and global studios.

Metasports showcases its popular multiplayer cricket game, Hitwicket, which has crossed 18 million users worldwide.

At the summit, the company demonstrates a Generative AI-powered real-time commentary engine that analyses live gameplay, produces contextual text narration and converts it into expressive voice output. The system personalises match commentary, blending AI storytelling with competitive sports gaming to create a broadcast-like interactive experience.

Koyozo introduces its integrated mobile handheld gaming ecosystem designed to transform smartphones into console-grade gaming devices.

Its flagship hardware, Koyozo One, features hall-effect joysticks, dual connectivity, and haptic feedback, complemented by Koyozo Club -- a smart platform layer that offers auto button mapping, remote play integration, and personalised control profiles. The ecosystem seeks to streamline India's fragmented mobile gaming landscape and elevate competitive mobile play.

In an immersive showcase, Youth Buzz presents "Man vs. GPT" on its platform, Ourcadium--a live, interactive format in which human participants compete against adaptive AI opponents.

The AI system learns behavioural patterns and adjusts strategies in real time, offering audiences a simplified yet engaging window into complex AI adaptation models.

Positioned as homegrown intellectual property, the experience reflects India's push toward original, AI-native entertainment formats.

Meanwhile, Evivve, a behavioural intelligence and organisational transformation lab, debuts its Enterprise Cognitive AI Readiness Tool.

Built on a neuroscience-based framework, the tool assesses leadership and organisational preparedness for AI adoption beyond technical metrics.

At the summit, Evivve conducts live executive simulations and unveils its "State of Cognition: India AI Snapshot 2026," highlighting gaps and opportunities in AI leadership readiness.

A special panel discussion titled "The New Gold Rush: Investing in India's AI-Powered Gaming Future," curated with the Game Developers Association of India, brings together global investors and industry leaders, focusing on evolving funding trends, AI-enabled production pipelines, skill development and policy frameworks necessary to accelerate India's rise as a global hub for AI-driven game development, the release stated.

The strong presence of these startups underscores India's expanding capabilities at the intersection of artificial intelligence, gaming and immersive media. Their participation at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 reflects a broader national ambition--to build globally competitive AI-native platforms and position India as a powerhouse in next-generation digital innovation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital today.

An unprecedented roster of Presidents, Prime Ministers, Crown Princes, and the brightest minds from Silicon Valley and beyond will convene here as India hosts the first global AI summit to be in the Global South.

It will bring together global leaders, policymakers, technology companies, innovators, and experts to showcase and deliberate on the transformative potential of AI across governance, innovation, and sustainable development.

The summit, which kicked off on Monday in New Delhi, will welcome world leaders from across 20 countries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and others. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also attend the event.

From February 16 to 20, the Impact Summit will showcase New Delhi's ambition: to shape an AI future that is inclusive, responsible, and impactful. At the core is India's audacious vision for sovereign AI. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)