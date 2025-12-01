Indian Air Force evacuates 57 stranded people in Sri Lanka amid Cyclone Ditwah

Keagalle [Sri Lanka], December 1 (ANI): Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said that the Indian Air Force IFC 1875 helicopter safely evacuated 57 stranded persons on Monday.

The IAF also delivered 2.5 tons of rations at Keagalle.

In a post on X, the High Commission said, "OperationSagarBandhu continues to save lives. IAF IFC 1875 helicopter safely evacuated 57 stranded persons, including 10 children from Irunguwatta to Matale, earlier today. It also delivered 2.5 tons of rations at Keagalle today."

In the wake of Cyclone Ditwah, which has caused severe flooding, loss of life and widespread disruption across Sri Lanka, India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu on November 28, 2025, to provide urgent Search and Rescue and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to our closest maritime neighbour, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

In coordination with the Sri Lankan authorities, the Government of India immediately handed 9.5 tons of emergency rations from two Indian Navy Ships in Colombo; deployed three Indian Air Force aircrafts for airlifting another 31.5 tons of relief materials including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, ready-to-eat food items, medicines and surgical equipment, two BHISHM cubes along with 5 persons medical team for on-site training, and 80 persons special Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to assist in rescue efforts; and despatched another 12 tons of relief supplies on-board Indian Navy Ship Sukanya. A total of 53 tons of relief material has been handed over.

In coordination with the Sri Lankan Air Force, Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant and MI-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force conducted extensive rescue operations, airlifting stranded people, including pregnant women, infants, and those critically injured. Rescued persons included nationals of Sri Lanka, India, Germany, Slovenia, United Kingdom, South Africa, Poland, Belarus, Iran, Australia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, as per the statement.

NDRF teams continue to carry out search-and-rescue operations in various severely affected and isolated regions of Sri Lanka, assisting flood-hit families and ensuring their immediate safety. Over 150 persons have been rescued and assisted in these combined operations, which are continuing.

Evacuation of Indian nationals stranded due to Cyclone Ditwah was also undertaken via special Indian Air Force flights as well as commercial flights, with over 2000 stranded Indians already brought back.

Guided by India's Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, India continues to be the First Responder, standing firmly in solidarity with the Government and people of Sri Lanka in this time of need, and remains committed to supporting the on-going rescue, relief, and early recovery efforts, as per the statement. (ANI)

