Indian airlines issue travel advisory after Pakistan announces closure of airspace

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Following the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Pakistan announced airspace restrictions for all Indian airlines. Several airlines, including SpiceJet, Air India, and IndiGo, have issued travel advisories for their passengers.

Air India shared an important update on X, citing "unforseen Pakistan airspace closure" for Indian airlines.

This comes after India announced measures against Pakistan in response to the attack, which resulted in the deaths of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen.

"Due to the announced restriction of Pakistan airspace for all Indian airlines, it is expected that some Air India flights to or from North America, UK, Europe, and the Middle East will take an alternative extended route," Air India wrote on X.

"Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen airspace closure that is outside our control. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority," it added.

IndiGo also issued a travel advisory on X and said that, "due to the sudden announcement of airspace closure by Pakistan, a few of our international flights are being impacted. "

Further, IndiGo acknowledged the inconvenience and advised the passengers to check the latest flight status.

"We understand the inconvenience this may cause, and our teams are doing their best to help you reach your destination at the earliest. We encourage you to check the latest flight status. If your flight is impacted, please explore flexible rebooking options or claim a refund through our website," the advisory read.

"We deeply value your patience and understanding, and remain committed to supporting our fellow citizens during these challenging times," it added.

SpiceJet also extended waivers on rescheduling and cancellations for travel to and from Srinagar until April 30. The condition applies to tickets booked before or on April 22.

"In light of the recent tragedy in Pahalgam, SpiceJet is extending waivers on rescheduling and cancellations for travel to and from Srinagar, valid until April 30, 2025. This applies to all bookings made on or before April 22. To minimise passenger inconvenience amid the ongoing situation, we are also operating an additional flight from Srinagar to Delhi today. We stand in heartfelt solidarity with the victims, their families, and all those affected during this difficult time," SpiceJet said in their official statement.

According to an advisory issued by Air India, the airline has capped fares on flights from Srinagar to Mumbai and Delhi to ensure passengers' affordability. Air India also offers complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings until April 30, 2025.

Fares on Air India flights from Srinagar to Mumbai and Delhi have been capped to ensure affordability. Any high fares shown on booking sites may be due to multi-stop routes or higher cabin classes, offering a mix of direct and indirect options. We remain committed to assisting all passengers during this time. We are also offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings till April 30, 2025, on these sectors," the advisory said.

Tourists who are stranded in the Kashmir valley in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack are made to shell out a hefty amount of money to fly back to their home towns, as flight tickets have exorbitantly risen, apparently because of heavy demand. Air fares to major Indian cities have skyrocketed since the news of the terrorist attack broke out on Tuesday evening.

Searches on airline websites either show elevated ticket prices or indicate that tickets are sold out. Anyone trying to book a ticket for today would encounter messages such as "all flights are too close to departure," "sold out," or "unfortunately, there are no flights available."

Condolences have been pouring in from across the world in the wake of the dastardly Pahalgam Terror attack, which occurred on Tuesday in the Baisaran meadow of Anantnag district. The brutal incident turned a peaceful tourist destination into a scene of devastation, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and injuring several others.

The assault is considered one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama bombing. (ANI)

