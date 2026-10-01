Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava shares farewell video as he ends tenure in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 1 (ANI): Outgoing Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava shared a heartfelt farewell video on Wednesday, reflecting on his more than four-year tenure in the Himalayan nation as he prepares to return to India.

In a post shared on X, Srivastava wrote in Nepali, “As I prepare to bid farewell to Nepal after completing my tenure here, here is a short video of the moments spent in this beautiful country,” accompanied by the Indian and Nepali flags and a tag to the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

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The nearly five-minute video opens with Srivastava speaking against the backdrop of the Indian tricolour. It then transitions into a montage of photographs and clips capturing key moments from his time in Nepal.

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These include formal meetings with Nepali leaders and officials, participation in a large outdoor yoga session, interactions with Buddhist monks and local communities in rural settings, public addresses at cultural events, presenting a trophy at the Indian Ambassador’s National Golf Tournament, and personal moments trekking through mountainous terrain and enjoying scenic views of lakes and snow-capped peaks.

The video concludes with a message in Nepali, “Thank you Nepal for all the memories. May Nepal-India friendship remain immortal,” set against the flags of both nations.

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Srivastava assumed charge as Ambassador on June 25, 2022. His tenure has coincided with continued cooperation between India and Nepal in areas such as energy, infrastructure connectivity, trade, and people-to-people ties.

In recent days, he has paid a series of farewell calls on senior Nepali leaders, including President Ram Chandra Paudel, Prime Minister Balendra Shah, the Vice-President, the Foreign Minister, and the House Speaker.

During these meetings, Nepali leaders congratulated him on the successful completion of his assignment and acknowledged progress in bilateral relations. Srivastava, in turn, expressed gratitude to the Government of Nepal and the Nepali people for their support throughout his stay and noted that several development projects had been completed during his term. India also provided assistance during recent natural disasters in Nepal.

Business groups, including the Nepal-India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NICCI), have also hosted farewell receptions in his honour, highlighting collaboration on commercial initiatives.

The video has drawn warm responses from users, with many thanking him for his service and wishing him well. (ANI)

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