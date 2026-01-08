DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra meets US Speaker Mike Johnson, discusses strengthening strategic partnership

Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra meets US Speaker Mike Johnson, discusses strengthening strategic partnership

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:15 AM Jan 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [USA], January 8 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met 56th Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson at Capitol Hill on Tuesday and discussed a wide range of issues aimed at further strengthening the India - US bilateral relationship.

Advertisement

Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, Ambassador Kwatra said, "Honored to meet Speaker Mike Johnson at Capitol Hill today. Expressed deep appreciation for his support for strengthening the IN-US bilateral relationship." He underlined that the engagement reflected the growing depth and maturity of ties between the world's two largest democracies.

Advertisement

During the interaction, Ambassador Kwatra thanked Speaker Johnson for his solidarity with India following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in April 2025. Highlighting India's firm stance against terrorism, he said, "Thanked him for his solidarity with India's counter-terrorism efforts following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in April 2025." The discussion emphasized the shared commitment of India and the United States to combat terrorism in all its forms and to strengthen cooperation on security-related challenges.

Advertisement

Kwatra also briefed the Speaker on key areas of the India - US partnership, spanning strategic, economic and technological domains. "Briefed him on key areas of our partnership including defence & security, oil and gas trade, technology including AI," the Ambassador said, pointing to the expanding scope of bilateral engagement.

The Ambassador also spoke about ongoing efforts to advance trade negotiations. He said the two sides are working "towards a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade deal."

Advertisement

Earlier today, he visited IBM Thomas J Watson Research Centre and shared the details of his visit on X highlighting that India is taking steps to build research collaborations and innovation hubs. "Had an exciting visit to the IBM Thomas J Watson Research Centre Think Lab to witness the cutting-edge research work taking place in quantum computing. We spoke about IBM's expanding footprint in India and the National Quantum Mission, under which India is taking dedicated steps to build world-class research collaborations and dedicated innovation hubs." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts