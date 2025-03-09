Kathmandu [Nepal], March 9 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Kathmandu hosted the Ambassador's Invitational Golf Tournament 2025 at Gokarna Forest Resort on March 8.

The event brought together prominent golfers, government officials, diplomats, and golf enthusiasts for a day of spirited competition, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu announced in a post on X.

"Embassy of India, Kathmandu @IndiaInNepal hosted Ambassador's Invitational Golf Tournament for 2025 at Gokarna Forest Resort. The event witnessed attendance from prominent golfers, Government officials, diplomats and golf enthusiasts," the post read.

Advertisement

Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava commended the winners and participants, highlighting the tournament's role in fostering stronger India-Nepal ties through sports.

He emphasized the importance of such events in promoting camaraderie and goodwill between the two nations.

Advertisement

"Ambassador H.E. Shri Naveen Srivastava applauded prize winners and the spirited participation by all. He expressed his desire to strengthen the bonds of India and Nepal through such sporting events and continue to motivate the golf community in Nepal," the tweet stated.

As part of the initiative to nurture young golfing talent in Nepal, Ambassador Srivastava presented NPR (Nepali Rupees) 1,00,000 each to two promising golfers, reinforcing the Embassy's commitment to sports development in the country.

"In order to foster the young talents in Golf community of Nepal, Ambassador also presented a cheque of NPR 1,00,000/- each to two promising golfers on this occasion. Indian Embassy at Kathmandu, congratulates all winners of the Indian Ambassador's Golf Tournament 2025," the tweet further added.

Embassy of India, Kathmandu @IndiaInNepal hosted Ambassador’s Invitational Golf Tournament for 2025 at Gokarna Forest Resort. The event witnessed attendance from prominent golfers & Govt officials, diplomats and golf enthusiasts. Ambassador H.E. Shri Naveen Srivastava applauded… pic.twitter.com/hFggkOY09z — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) March 8, 2025

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu congratulated all the winners and expressed its enthusiasm for continuing such engagements in the future.

As per Indian Embassy in Nepal, Nepal shares border with 5 Indian states of Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. India-Nepal relations are defined by the deep rooted people to people links, commonality in religion, language and culture of both countries. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)