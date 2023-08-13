Indian-American doc held for lewd act in front of minor

New York, August 12
A 33-year-old Indian-origin doctor has been arrested and charged in the US for allegedly exposing himself and performing a lewd act next to a teenage girl onboard a flight last year.
Dr Sudipta Mohanty was arrested on Thursday and charged by criminal complaint with one count of lewd, indecent and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the US, according to the US Attorney's Office in Massachusetts.
Mohanty, an internal medicine and primary care doctor, was released on conditions following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston, it said in a press release on Thursday. The charge provides for a sentence of up to 90 days in prison.
