Indian-American Nikki Haley to test Trump’s White House bid

Washington, February 1
Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley will launch her candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on February 15, squaring off against her one-time boss, former President Donald Trump, according to a source familiar with her plans.
Haley is expected to release details about her White House bid in an invitation to supporters later on Wednesday, according to local news outlet The Post and Courier, which first reported the planned announcement.
The daughter of two Indian immigrants who ran a successful clothing store in a rural part of the state, Haley has gained a reputation in the Republican Party for her ability to address issues of gender and race in a more credible fashion than many of her peers.
She has also pitched herself as a stalwart defender of American interests abroad, having served as US ambassador to the United Nations under Trump from 2017 to 2018. During that time, the United States pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal, which was inked under Democratic President Barack Obama and was highly unpopular among Republicans.
Haley received national attention in 2015 when, as governor, she signed a bill into law removing the Confederate battle flag from the grounds of the South Carolina state capitol, following the murder of nine black churchgoers by white supremacist Dylann Roof.
If she were to win the nomination, she would be the first woman at the top of the Republican presidential ticket in history and party’s first non-white nominee. — Reuters
Daughter of Indian immigrants served as US Ambassador to UN
- The daughter of two Indian immigrants ran a successful clothing store in a rural part of the state
- She has served as US ambassador to the United Nations under Donald Trump from 2017 to 2018
- She comes into the race as an underdog as most national polls show her support in the single digits
