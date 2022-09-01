Indian-American racially abused by compatriot

PTI

New York, August 31

An Indian-American man has been racially abused by a compatriot in the US state of California who hurled racist slurs that he is a “dirty Hindu” and a “disgusting dog”, days after another hate crime was reported against four women from the community in Texas.

Krishnan Jayaraman was verbally attacked by Tejinder Singh (37) in the Taco Bell at Grimmer Boulevard in Fremont, California, on August 21, NBC News reported on Wednesday.

Tejinder of Union City was charged with a hate crime in violation of civil rights, assault and disturbing the peace by offensive language, the Fremont Police Department said. Jayaraman recorded the tirade, which lasted over eight minutes, on his phone. Tejinder appeared to spit at Jayaraman twice in the video.

The Fremont police are still investigating. Police chief Sean Washington addressed the community on social media. He wrote: “We take hate incidents and hate crimes seriously, and understand the significant impact they have. These incidents are despicable. We are here to protect all community members, regardless of their gender, race, nationality, religion, and other differences.”