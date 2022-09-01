Indian-American racially abused by compatriot

New York, August 31
An Indian-American man has been racially abused by a compatriot in the US state of California who hurled racist slurs that he is a “dirty Hindu” and a “disgusting dog”, days after another hate crime was reported against four women from the community in Texas.
Krishnan Jayaraman was verbally attacked by Tejinder Singh (37) in the Taco Bell at Grimmer Boulevard in Fremont, California, on August 21, NBC News reported on Wednesday.
Tejinder of Union City was charged with a hate crime in violation of civil rights, assault and disturbing the peace by offensive language, the Fremont Police Department said. Jayaraman recorded the tirade, which lasted over eight minutes, on his phone. Tejinder appeared to spit at Jayaraman twice in the video.
The Fremont police are still investigating. Police chief Sean Washington addressed the community on social media. He wrote: “We take hate incidents and hate crimes seriously, and understand the significant impact they have. These incidents are despicable. We are here to protect all community members, regardless of their gender, race, nationality, religion, and other differences.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim
The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...
Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda
GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K
Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...
Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered
The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...