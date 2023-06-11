Indian-American sues Florida resort owner for wife’s death

PTI

New York, June 10

An Indian-American man has filed a lawsuit against a boat captain and his resort for negligence that killed his wife and injured their son while parasailing on vacation in Florida, a media report said.

Srinivasrao Alaparthi filed a 68-page lawsuit in Monroe County circuit court this week against the boat captain, his first mate and the resort, Captain Pip’s Marina & Hideaway, alleging negligence and wrongful death.

On May 30, 2022, Alaparthi, his wife Supraja, 33, their son, 10, and nephew, 9, went parasailing in the Florida Keys when the weather turned bad. After a few minutes, the boat’s captain cut the towline connecting the parasail to the boat, while Alaparthi helplessly watched his wife and the two boys plunge into the water.

“I can’t help but think that if the people we trusted from the parasailing company and Captain Pip’s Marina had done their jobs, my wife would still be with us today,” he was quoted as saying.