Indian-American to be Ambassador at Large for Global Women’s Issues

PTI

Washington, May 13

Indian-American Geeta Rao Gupta has been confirmed by the US Senate as the Ambassador at Large for Global Women’s Issues in the State Department.

The department in a tweet on Friday said it is looking forward to her efforts to promote women and girls’ rights through the US foreign policy.

Gupta was confirmed by the US Senate by 51 to 47 votes early this week.

President Joe Biden's pick for the role, Gupta is known as a global leader on gender equity and women's economic security

According to Gupta, there are many inequities and indignities that women suffer around the world, which hold them back from participating fully in the economy.

“They are subject to threats to their safety and have a fear of violence even on a daily basis,” she said.

“In situations of conflict and emergencies, they are particularly vulnerable, both in terms of their safety but also in terms of their being able to look after their families and feed their families,” she said during her confirmation hearing.