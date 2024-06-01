Indian-American wins spelling bee competition

Washington, May 31
Bruhat Soma, a 12-year-old Indian-American seventh-grade student from Florida, has won the Scripps National Spelling Bee after he spelt 29 words correctly in the tiebreaker, maintaining the dominance of the children from the small ethnic community in the prestigious competition.
His championship word was “abseil”, which is defined as “descent in mountaineering by means of a rope looped over a projection above.”
