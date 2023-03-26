Indian-Americans hold rally in San Francisco

PTI

Washington, March 25

A large number of Indian-Americans waiving the tri-colour held a peace rally in front of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco to express solidarity with India following the vandalism at the facility by Khalistan supporters early this week.

A group of pro-Khalistan protesters on Sunday attacked and damaged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. Raising pro-Khalistan slogans, the protesters broke open the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two so-called Khalistani flags inside the Consulate premises. Two consulate personnel soon removed these flags.

Scores of Indian-Americans drove from in and around San Francisco and waived the tri-colour to show solidarity with India on Friday.

“The attack on India’s consulate by fringe elements was disturbing to not only Indian-Americans but the whole world community,” Satish Vale, a technology professional said.