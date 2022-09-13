Indian-Americans protest against hate crimes

Washington: Indian-Americans held a protest at the Times Square against the recent spurt in hate crimes and instances of vandalism of Gandhi statue. It was organised in association with the influential Federation of Indian Americans along with other outfits.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mukul Rohatgi to return as Attorney-General
He is scheduled to begin his second stint as the top law off...
Odisha body claims 'Kohinoor' belongs to Lord Jagannath, seeks its return from UK
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son Prince Ch...