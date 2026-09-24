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Home / World / Indian and Sri Lanka successfully conclude bilateral maritime exercise SLINEX-26

Indian and Sri Lanka successfully conclude bilateral maritime exercise SLINEX-26

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ANI
Updated At : 04:02 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): The Indian Navy and Sri Lanka Navy have successfully completed the 13th edition of their bilateral maritime exercise, SLINEX-26, off the coast of Visakhapatnam, marking another milestone in the regional security alignment between the two neighbouring nations.

The five-day engagement culminated with complex operational manoeuvres at sea following an initial harbour phase designed to build tactical synergy and professional camaraderie.

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During the transition to the sea phase, naval units executed high-intensity operations ranging from tactical seamanship to special warfare procedures.

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"Sea Phase #SLINEX26 transitioned to sea, with the #IndianNavy and #SriLankaNavy undertaking seamanship evolutions, air operations, night replenishment at sea and Special Forces drills, including VBSS and slithering operations," the Indian Navy shared in a post on X.

The drills featured Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) operations alongside combat slithering techniques, live flight operations, and demanding night-time replenishment-at-sea protocols aimed at sharpening joint tactical execution.

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Naval assets participating in the 2026 iteration included India's indigenous anti-submarine warfare corvette INS Kavaratti and fleet tanker INS Jyoti, alongside the Sri Lanka Navy’s offshore patrol vessel SLNS Sindurala.

The execution of SLINEX-26 underscores the deepening defence cooperation and mutual trust between India and Sri Lanka, reinforcing maritime safety in the Indian Ocean Region.

"The evolutions enhanced interoperability and operational coordination, culminating in the conclusion of #SLINEX26 and furthering the enduring #India–#SriLanka maritime partnership," the Indian Navy added.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the exercise provided opportunities for professional interactions, exchange of best practices and enhancement of interoperability between the two Navies.

The harbour phase of the exercise featured professional exchanges, cross-deck visits and sporting interactions between the Indian Navy and Sri Lanka Navy.

The Sea Phase featured coordinated maritime manoeuvres, air operations, night replenishment at sea and Special Forces drills, including Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) and slithering operations. These activities provided valuable opportunities to hone operational coordination and interoperability between the participating forces.

SLINEX-26 reflects the strong maritime partnership between India and Sri Lanka and their shared commitment towards a secure and stable Indian Ocean Region. The exercise contributes to India’s vision of MAHASAGAR and the Neighbourhood First policy through enhanced maritime cooperation, interoperability and capacity building, the Ministry stated.

The annual exercise remains aligned with India's broader security approach in the region, supporting joint responses to anti-piracy operations, maritime domain awareness, and maintaining open sea lines of communication. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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