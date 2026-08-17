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Home / World / Indian Army contingent departs for Thailand for 'MAITREE-XV' joint military exercise

Indian Army contingent departs for Thailand for 'MAITREE-XV' joint military exercise

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ANI
Updated At : 12:53 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): The Indian Army contingent on Monday departed for Thailand to participate in the 15th edition of the India-Thailand Joint Military Exercise 'MAITREE-XV', which will be held from August 18 to 31 at Vibhavadi Rangsit Camp in Surat Thani, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

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According to the press release, the exercise will see 85 personnel each from the Indian Army and the Royal Thai Army participate in company-level joint training focused on operations in jungle and semi-urban terrain.

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The Indian contingent comprises primarily troops from 9 Gorkha Rifles, while the Royal Thai Army contingent includes personnel from the 3rd Battalion, 25th Infantry Brigade, 5th Division.

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According to the Ministry of Defence, Exercise MAITREE aims to "foster Military Cooperation between India and Thailand" and enhance the combined capabilities of the two armies in conducting joint counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations in jungle and semi-urban environments under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

The training will include field exercises, combat discussions, lectures, demonstrations and a culminating validation exercise. The two contingents will also exchange operational experiences and showcase contemporary equipment and technologies employed during joint operations, the Ministry said.

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The exercise is expected to "enhance interoperability, mutual understanding and camaraderie between the two Armies", while further strengthening the longstanding bilateral relations between India and Thailand.

Instituted in 2006, Exercise 'MAITREE' is an important platform for sharing best practices and strengthening military cooperation between the two countries.

The previous edition of the exercise was conducted at the Foreign Training Node in Umroi, Meghalaya, in September 2025.

The upcoming exercise will provide the two armies an opportunity to strengthen joint operational capabilities and coordination through simulated counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations in challenging terrain.

Earlier in September, the Closing Ceremony of the joint military exercise between the Indian Army and Royal Thai Army, 'Exercise MAITREE-XIV', was held at the Foreign Training Node, Umroi Cantt.

The previous edition of the exercise aimed to achieve interoperability and to acquaint each other with operational procedures and combat drills. It was evident from what was witnessed that both armies were able to achieve this aim, the press release said.

The exercise was conducted under the United Nations (UN) mandate. Both contingents jointly participated in all the tactical drills as well as operational discussions.

The exercise culminated in a 48-hour validation exercise which included the creation of a Temporary Operating Base (TOB), establishing an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) grid, isolation of the village, Heliborne Operations, conduct of raid and hostage rescue. The exercise also included the display and active use of new-generation equipment by both armies.

The closing ceremony was organised as a solemn occasion to felicitate outstanding soldiers and to showcase each other's cultural and martial heritage. A series of programmes displaying the rich culture and heritage of both countries was also organised. Both armies shared valuable combat experiences and best practices. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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