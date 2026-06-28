Indian Army marching contingent to participate in Golden Jubilee celebrations of National Day of Seychelles

Victoria [Seychelles], June 28 (ANI): The Indian Army marching contingent is set to participate in the 50th National Day celebrations of Seychelles on Monday (local time), commemorating the Golden Jubilee of Seychelles' Independence, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending as the Guest of Honour.

Advertisement

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a 'Made in India' Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV), PS LESPWAR, alongside six ambulances, 10 utility vehicles and five laser radial boats to Seychelles to strengthen the island nation's maritime surveillance and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) patrol capabilities.

Advertisement

The high-level handing-over ceremony was conducted in the presence of Seychelles President Patrick Herminie at the Seychelles Coast Guard Base in Victoria on the initial day of the Prime Minister's official State Visit to the island nation.

Advertisement

The specialised maritime vessel was manufactured by Goa Shipyard Limited.

Detailing the milestone engagement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X, "Together as partners. Stronger as one. In a special gesture, PM Narendra Modi handed over the 'Made in India' Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) PS LESPWAR to President Dr. Patrick Herminie. The FPV will contribute to strengthening Seychelles' maritime surveillance and EEZ patrol capabilities."

Advertisement

"PM also handed over six ambulances, 10 utility vehicles and five laser radial boats, which will further contribute to the development and security of Seychelles. Guided by India's Vision MAHASAGAR, India and Seychelles continue to strengthen their robust defence partnership, contributing to security and stability in the Indian Ocean region," the ministry added in its social media statement.

The Prime Minister arrived in the capital city on Saturday afternoon to participate as the Guest of Honour in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles, aiming to expand bilateral engagement.

Following the rendition of the national anthems of both countries, PM Modi and President Herminie inspected a ceremonial Guard of Honour and received the military salute.

The Prime Minister observed a diverse cultural reception at the venue, witnessing a traditional Seychellois moutya presentation by a local troupe. This was followed by a performance of Nrutya, an authentic folk dance from Kutch, Gujarat, which was staged specifically to welcome the visiting dignitary.

The traditional Gujarati folk performance was presented by an 18-member group from the local Indian diaspora with roots in Kutch, marking shared cultural bonds and the spirit of Independence.

This diplomatic mission represents PM Modi's second official State Visit to the island nation, following a bilateral visit undertaken by President Herminie to India earlier this year.

India and Seychelles share longstanding historical ties. Over the years, the relationship has evolved into a strong strategic partnership encompassing defence cooperation, development, culture and trade. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)