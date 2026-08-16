Indian business owners in Australia demand stronger police action after spree of burglaries hit Blair Athol

New South Wales [Australia], August 16 (ANI): A spree of early-morning burglaries has rocked Blair Athol in Australia, leaving multiple store owners grappling with thousands of dollars in property damage and financial losses.

Advertisement

According to a report by 'The Australia Today', three separate shops, owned by Indians, were hit in rapid succession, resulting in shattered glass doors, destroyed cash registers, and debris strewn across storefronts.

Advertisement

Citing 7NEWS, The Australia Today reported that among those affected were local traders Jaspal Singh and Amarjit Bhamra and business owner Krunal Patel.

Advertisement

The victims highlighted the heavy toll such crime takes on small traders and raised concerns over law enforcement response times.

Australia Today reported that Patel stated that despite notifying authorities early in the morning, police officers took nearly three hours to arrive at the crime scene to commence investigations.

Advertisement

The string of targeted break-ins has sparked strong outrage among local shopkeepers, who are now united in demanding stepped-up police patrols and stronger law enforcement action to safeguard suburban commercial precincts. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)