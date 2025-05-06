Indian children missing as boat capsizes near San Diego; Consulate assisting family

San Diego (California) [US], May 6 (ANI): A tragic maritime accident near Torrey Pines State Beach, just north of downtown San Diego, has left three people dead, four injured, and nine missing, including two Indian children, CNN reported.

The incident occurred on Monday morning when a small panga-style boat capsized off the California coast. An Indian family was among those affected, with the parents currently receiving treatment at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, while their children remain unaccounted for.

Authorities say the boat overturned in the surf around 6:30 a.m., about 15 miles from downtown San Diego. Hikers in the area witnessed the incident, with one doctor calling emergency services after seeing CPR being performed on the beach. According to Lt. Nick Backouris of the San Diego Sheriff's Department, "A doctor hiking nearby called in and said, 'I see people doing CPR on the beach, I'm running that way.'"

The San Diego Sheriff's Department, California State Parks, US Coast Guard, Del Mar Lifeguards, and US Border Patrol are among the multiple agencies involved in the response. The Coast Guard deployed a 45-foot rescue boat and a helicopter to assist with the ongoing search and recovery effort, which continued into Monday afternoon, as per reports by CNN.

Officials have found 17 life jackets at the site, though the exact number of people onboard remains unknown. The boat, identified as a 12-foot panga - commonly used for fishing and sometimes by smugglers - capsized under hazardous conditions amid a small craft advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

We are very sad to know about the tragic incident of a boat capsizing near Torrey Pines State Beach, off the coast near San Diego, California, this morning. As per available information, three people died, nine went missing, and four were injured in the incident. An Indian… — India in SF (@CGISFO) May 5, 2025

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco issued a statement on social media platform X, confirming the Indian family's involvement. "We are very sad to know about the tragic incident of a boat capsizing near Torrey Pines State Beach, off the coast near San Diego, California, this morning. As per available information, three people died, nine went missing, and four were injured in the incident. An Indian family is also affected in this tragedy. While two Indian children are missing, the parents are undergoing treatment at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. The Consulate is providing all necessary assistance to the affected Indian family in coordination with local authorities. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this tragedy," the consulate wrote.

Encinitas Deputy Fire Chief Jorge Sanchez described the scene as having the "potential to be a mass casualty event," depending on the fate of the nine still missing. The four people rescued were transported to area hospitals with injuries ranging from mild to severe. California State Parks confirmed that the incident is under active investigation.

Coast Guard officials told the Associated Press they are still determining where the vessel originated. Coast Guard Petty Officer Chris Sappey stated, "They were not tourists," adding that they are believed to be migrants. He later clarified to CNN that while similar vessels in past incidents were linked to migrant smuggling, "the immigration status of the passengers is not confirmed at all yet."

CNN also reported that in 2023, a similar tragedy off the San Diego coast resulted in the deaths of eight people when two smuggling boats capsized amid heavy fog. That incident was one of the deadliest maritime smuggling operations recorded in the US.

As the investigation continues and the search for the missing persists, authorities are focusing on rescue efforts and establishing the identities and backgrounds of the passengers. The Indian consulate's involvement underscores the international scope of the tragedy, as officials work to assist affected families and coordinate with US authorities. (ANI)

