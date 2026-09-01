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Home / World / Indian citizen among 12 killed in latest Russian attacks on Ukraine: Zelenskyy

Indian citizen among 12 killed in latest Russian attacks on Ukraine: Zelenskyy

Drones, ballistic missiles strike several cities; residential buildings, civilian infrastructure damaged

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PTI
London, Updated At : 01:50 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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A firetruck and other vehicles pass by a warehouse hit by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, August 31, 2026. Reuters
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An Indian citizen was among 12 people killed in the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday, as drones and ballistic missiles struck several cities in the eastern European nation, damaging residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

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Since Monday evening, guided aerial bomb and drone strikes have continued against Odesa city and the surrounding region, leaving thousands of families without electricity, Zelenskyy said in a social media post.

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“Overall, 12 people were killed, among them an Indian citizen,” he said.

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“My condolences to everyone who has lost family and loved ones,” the Ukrainian president added.

Zelenskyy said dozens of people were injured in the attacks, which also hit Kyiv, Odesa, Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy and Dnipro regions.

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In Kyiv, seven people were killed in a strike on a railway depot.

In Boryspil, a five-storey residential building was damaged, and 50 people were evacuated, while four people were killed and 13 injured in the city, Zelenskyy said.

He said nearly 350 first responders were involved in rescue and recovery operations in Kyiv and the surrounding region alone.

“A significant number of jet-powered drones and ballistic missiles were used in the attack,” Zelenskyy said, adding that residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

Russian guided aerial bomb and drone strikes also continued against Odesa and the surrounding region, he said.

A border crossing with Romania and export infrastructure were also “deliberately damaged”, according to Zelenskyy.

The president blamed Russia for deliberately targeting civilians and called for increased air defence assistance to Ukraine.

“Russia always plans its strikes specifically to cause as much destruction to people's lives as possible, and it succeeds only when air defence capabilities are insufficient.

“The number of victims of Russian terror directly hinges on every new package of assistance,” Zelenskyy said, while thanking countries supporting Ukraine through the Priority Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) and bilateral supplies.

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