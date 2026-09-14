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Home / World / Indian citizens with select valid visas eligible for 30-day visa-free stay in Uzbekistan: Indian Embassy

Indian citizens with select valid visas eligible for 30-day visa-free stay in Uzbekistan: Indian Embassy

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ANI
Updated At : 07:37 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Tashkent [Uzbekistan], September 14 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Tashkent has issued an official travel update stating that Indian citizens holding valid multiple-entry visas from select countries are permitted to stay in Uzbekistan visa-free for up to 30 days.

According to the notification issued by the diplomatic mission, eligible travellers must meet specific ticket requirements alongside holding valid visa documentation from designated countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Schengen Member States, among others.

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"Indian citizens holding valid multiple-entry Business or Tourist visa/s issued by Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Schengen Agreement Member States, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and United States of America are permitted to stay in Uzbekistan for up to 30 days without Uzbekistan visa," the Indian Embassy in Tashkent announced in a post on X.

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"The traveller must also hold a confirmed return or onward air ticket to the country of origin or a third country," the statement added.

The embassy further clarified entry rules for Indian passport holders who do not possess valid visas from the specified partner nations.

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"Other Indian citizens are required to obtain an appropriate visa as per the Uzbekistan's visa guidelines," the embassy noted.

https://x.com/amb_tashkent/status/2099449488729346407?s=48

The facilitation allows eligible Indian business travellers and tourists to visit Uzbekistan without securing a separate Uzbek visa beforehand, provided they hold valid multiple-entry permits from the designated countries and confirmed onward travel tickets.

This comes after Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev introduced a 30-day visa-free regime for Indian citizens last month, saying the move will make a significant contribution to strengthening people-to-people contacts, tourism and business exchanges between the two countries.

Mirziyoyev made the announcement during the delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tashkent, as part of the latter's two-day State visit to Uzbekistan.

Highlighting the growing momentum in India-Uzbekistan relations, the Uzbek President described India as a "reliable strategic partner" and pointed to rising bilateral trade, joint ventures and connectivity between the two countries.

"India is our reliable strategic partner. Last year, our bilateral trade exceeded USD 1 billion for the first time. In recent years, the number of joint ventures has increased sevenfold. There are now 14 direct flights between our countries every week," Mirziyoyev said.

"The introduction of a 30-day visa-free regime for Indian citizens will make a significant contribution to the development of people-to-people contacts, tourism, and business exchanges," he added.

The announcement comes during PM Modi's two-day State visit to Uzbekistan, aimed at further deepening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

India and Uzbekistan established diplomatic relations on March 18, 1992, when the protocol establishing diplomatic ties was signed in Tashkent. India was among the first countries to recognise Uzbekistan's sovereignty following its independence.

The two countries elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership in 2011. The partnership is supported by several institutional mechanisms at the political and official levels to ensure regular engagement.

The new visa-free regime is expected to further facilitate travel between India and Uzbekistan and provide a boost to tourism, business interactions and broader people-to-people exchanges. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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