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Home / World / Indian Coast Guard evacuates Indian seafarer from Panama-flagged vessel amid medical emergency

Indian Coast Guard evacuates Indian seafarer from Panama-flagged vessel amid medical emergency

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ANI
Updated At : 06:42 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Panjim (Goa) [India], September 30 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard carried out a medical evacuation of a 26-year-old Indian seafarer from the Panama-flagged merchant vessel HT Unite off the coast of Goa.

The evacuation took place on Tuesday with the help of the Indian Coast Guard Ship Akshay.

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“Swift Response. Precision in Action! @IndiaCoastGuard executed a seamless medical evacuation of a 26-year-old Indian national from the #Panama flagged merchant vessel HT Unite on 29 September 26 off the coast of #Goa,” the Indian Coast Guard stated on X.

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“Coordinated seamlessly by #ICG District HQs #Goa, the emergency response was swiftly executed by #IndianCoastGuard Ship Akshay. The patient was successfully brought to safety and transferred for immediate medical attention. This flawless operation stands as a testament to ICG's relentless commitment to safeguarding lives and delivering an immediate lifeline across the open seas,” the statement read.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Coast Guard rescued a chemical tanker carrying 9,000 metric tonnes of palm oil and 23 crew members after it issued a distress call off Paradip coast in Odisha and was found in an unstable, tilting condition, the maritime security agency said.

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In a post on X, the Indian Coast Guard said that ICGS Vishwast launched a “swift & decisive operation” after receiving the critical distress call from MT Seagull 9.

“Averting a major disaster at sea! Following a critical distress call from MT Seagull 9 off #Paradip, #ICGS Vishwast launched a swift & decisive operation to rescue the unstable chemical tanker carrying 9,000 MT palm oil & 23 crew members,” the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard added its specialist Damage Control Team boarded the vessel while braving high-risk conditions and took several measures to stabilise the tilting tanker.

“Braving high-risk conditions, the specialist Damage Control Team boarded the ship, deployed submersible pumps, de-flooded ballast tanks, and sealed damaged sea-pipelines to stabilize the tilting vessel,” it said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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