Indian Coast Guard Ship 'Sachet' departs for Sudan with over 2 tons of life-saving medicines

The Indian Coast Guard Ship Sachet departed for Sudan on Friday, carrying over 2 tons of life-saving medicines, including anti-cancer drugs, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
ANI
Updated At : 07:22 AM Mar 01, 2025 IST
"Extending Humanitarian Assistance to the People of Sudan. An Indian Coast Guard Ship Sachet departed today for Sudan, carrying a consignment of more than 2 tons of lifesaving medicines including anti-cancer drugs," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Coast Guard Ship Sachet departed for Djibouti, carrying medical aid that includes 20 haemodialysis machines and one reverse osmosis (RO) plant.

Nearly two years have passed since the outbreak of conflict in Sudan between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April 2023.

Over 25 million people across Sudan, South Sudan, and Chad are trapped in a spiral of deteriorating food security. including at least 17 million in Sudan. The war risks creating the world's largest hunger crisis, as per the World Food Programme.

Last month, India dispatched humanitarian assistance of 26 tons to Honduras in the wake of the recent Tropical storm SARA. The consignment comprised medical supplies and disaster relief material including surgical supplies, glucometers, oximeters, gloves, syringes and IV fluids, blankets, sleeping mats and hygiene kits.

On January 27, India also sent a humanitarian aid consignment to the Kurdistan region of Iraq, consisting of bronchodilators, inhalers, and ventilators, to support the people in need.

"Vishwabandhu Bharat: India sends Humanitarian Assistance to Iraq. A consignment consisting of bronchodilators, inhalers and ventilators has departed from New Delhi to assist the people in the Kurdistan region of Iraq."

Over the years, India has consistently provided aid and assistance to Iraq. In response to the UN Secretary-General's urgent appeal, India committed USD 20 million in 2003 to assist the Iraqi people. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

