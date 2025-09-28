DT
Home / World / "Indian community contributes wherever it goes": Indian Envoy Vikram Doraiswami at Viksit Bharat Run in UK

"Indian community contributes wherever it goes": Indian Envoy Vikram Doraiswami at Viksit Bharat Run in UK

ANI
Updated At : 09:40 PM Sep 28, 2025 IST
London [UK], September 28 (ANI): The Viksit Bharat Run was organised in Harrow on Sunday, bringing together members of the Indian diaspora and local residents in a celebration of fitness, unity, and cultural pride. The event was held in association with Grays Community and supported by the High Commission of India.

High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom, Vikram Doraiswami, stated that the purpose of the event was to highlight the spirit of service and the contributions of Indians abroad.

"The idea was to emphasise the spirit of service and the notion that a cohesive community that contributes to society and is driven by the commitment to serve India but also to commit to serve the country where they live... Thereby, to build the image of the Indian community as a community that contributes wherever it goes and as a community that serves everywhere it goes," he told ANI.

The run saw enthusiastic participation from across the community.

Speaking to ANI, a participant wearing Viksit Bharat run T-shirt said, "As soon as we came to know that a race was being held here under the 'Seva Pakhwada,' we came here and participated in the race... We request everyone to participate in the race with great enthusiasm."

UK MP Bob Blackman, who joined the event, praised the Indian community for its active role in society. "I am delighted to be here as we've had the fun run to encourage people to actively participate in physical activity... This is all important about celebrating the Indian contribution not only to Harrow but to the entirety of the United Kingdom," he added.

At the run, Blackman was also seen wearing the Vikist Bharat T-shirt.

The event added to the ongoing 'Seva Pakhwada' activities, which commenced on September 17, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

