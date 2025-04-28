Indian community in Warsaw pays tribute to Pahalgam terror attack victims

Warsaw [Poland], April 28 (ANI): In a heartfelt show of solidarity and mourning, the Hindu Mandir and Gurudwara Singh Sabha in Warsaw organised special prayers to honour the civilians killed in the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The Hindu Mandir conducted a "Garud Puran Path," offering condolences to the victims and their families.

The event saw participation from heads and members of various Indian diaspora associations in Warsaw, including the Tamil Association, Telugu Association, Sindhi Association, and Punjabi Association. Community leaders and devotees gathered to express their grief and support.

In a parallel observance, the Gurudwara Singh Sabha held an 'Ardaas' -- a Sikh prayer -- in memory of the departed souls, praying for their peace and offering support to the grieving families.

The ceremonies reflected the strong sense of unity among the Indian community abroad in standing together during times of national sorrow.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. In the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 23, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The central government also decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours

The Government of India has also decided to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals, effective immediately. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals will stand revoked, effective from 27 April 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release. (ANI)

