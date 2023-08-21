Indian couple, son found dead in US

PTI

New York, August 20

An Indian couple and their six-year-old child have been found dead in the US state of Maryland in a suspected case of double murder-suicide. The three people from Karnataka were found dead from gunshot wounds in their Baltimore County home on Friday when police responded to a welfare check around noon, the police said on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Yogesh H Nagarajappa (37), Prathiba Y Amarnath (37) and Yash Honnal (6). “Based on the initial investigation, the incident is believed to be a double murder-suicide that Nagarajappa committed,” Baltimore County Police spokesperson Anthony Shelton was quoted as saying by a local newspaper. “Each appear to have suffered an apparent gunshot wound,” Shelton added. The family was reportedly last seen alive on Tuesday evening, the police said, adding that an autopsy would be conducted to determine the manner and the cause of the deaths.

