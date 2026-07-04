India on Friday sent a delegation led by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain to Tehran to attend the funeral ceremonies of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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Margherita said the official delegation represented the Government of India at the ceremony. Besides the official delegation, several Indian political and religious leaders attended the funeral ceremonies. Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti were among the prominent political figures present in Tehran.

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An interfaith delegation comprising religious leaders from different faiths also participated in the ceremonies. Among them were Brahmachari Pragyachaitanya and Gautam Vig, representing the Art of Living Foundation and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

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Meanwhile, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Chinese National People’s Congress deputy head He Wei, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iraqi President Nizar Amedi were among the foreign leaders and officials attending.