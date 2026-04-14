Indian delegation visits Beijing Foreign Studies University, engages with students of Indian languages and culture

Beijing [China], April 14 (ANI): A delegation from the Indian Embassy in Beijing, led by Minister Shweta Singh, visited Beijing Foreign Studies University and interacted with faculty members, university authorities and students studying Indian languages, history and culture.

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The visit highlighted growing cultural and educational exchanges between India and China, with students showcasing their engagement with Indian traditions and linguistic diversity.

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According to details shared by the Indian Embassy in Beijing on X, the delegation held discussions with university officials and appreciated the institution's role in promoting Indian studies among Chinese students.

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A delegation from the Embassy, led by Minister Shweta Singh, visited Beijing Foreign Studies University and interacted with the university authorities including the faculty members, and students studying Indian languages, history and culture.@MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @iccr_hq… pic.twitter.com/Tzi25Z2aMa — India in China (@EOIBeijing) April 13, 2026

In a separate post, the Embassy noted that students presented a vibrant range of cultural performances, including poetry recitations and songs in Hindi, Bengali and Punjabi, reflecting their deep interest in and appreciation for Indian culture.

The students presented a vibrant milieu of performances, including poetry recitations and songs in Hindi, Bengali and Punjabi, a heartwarming reflection of their appreciation for Indian culture. @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @iccr_hq @PIB_India https://t.co/ywHPrcAD0o pic.twitter.com/iipPGHbQ1X — India in China (@EOIBeijing) April 13, 2026

Earlier on the occasion of the 77th ICCR Day, the Consulate General of India in Guangzhou, along with practitioners, researchers and admirers of Indian culture from China, India and other countries, celebrated the 77th ICCR Day on April 9, 2026.

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Consul General Shri Gince Kuruvilla Mattam, in his remarks, highlighted the significant contributions of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in presenting facets of Indian culture to the international community, thereby becoming a key pillar for enhancing mutual understanding. The keynote speech was given by a distinguished academician of India -China studies and the 2nd recipient of the prestigious ICCR Distinguished Indologist award, Prof. Yu Longyu of Centre for Indian Studies, Shenzhen University.

Sharing the details in a post on X of the event, the Consulate General of India in Guangzhou noted that the function also witnessed outstanding cultural performances by various groups and individuals. On the occasion, Consul General also felicitated the participants of 'Hindi Idol' singing competition and presented certificates of appreciation to the nine top performers of the competition.

Consulate General of India in Guangzhou, along with practitioners , researchers and admirers of Indian culture from China, India and other countries, celebrated the 77th ICCR Day on April 9, 2026. Consul General Shri Gince Kuruvilla Mattam in his remarks highlighted the… pic.twitter.com/l6X3pB69Vs — India in Guangzhou (@cgiguangzhou) April 12, 2026

The Embassy also shared snippets from various cultural performances which took place on the occasion of the ICCR Day.