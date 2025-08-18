Indian Diaspora floods New York streets for Independence Day celebrations

New York [US], August 18 (ANI): Thousands of Indian-Americans gathered in New York on Sunday (local time) to celebrate India's 79th Independence Day at the annual India Day Parade, one of the largest such celebrations outside India.

Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, who attended the parade, said it was a moment of pride to see the diaspora turn out in such large numbers. "It is a matter of great happiness that members of the Indian diaspora in such large numbers gathered here in New York City. India's independence is being celebrated... The Mayor of New York is also present here..." Sandhu said.

The parade was organised by the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA). Its chairman, Ankur Vaidya, said the event reflected both pride and responsibility. "It's a proud moment to be here with our fellow community members. A large diaspora has turned up for the celebrations... India is about to become the third-largest economy, so it is the responsibility of every diaspora member to act as a bridge between the two countries," he said.

This year's parade featured actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda as Grand Marshals. Several dignitaries, including Congressman Shri Thanedar and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, also joined the celebrations.

The Consulate General of India in New York showcased a float themed "Viksit Bharat 2047", highlighting India's vision of becoming a developed nation by the centenary of its independence. The display reflected the country's advances in technology, infrastructure, and digital transformation.

https://x.com/IndiainNewYork/status/1957201636679377272

The celebrations also coincided with Shri Krishna Janmashtami, marked by a Rath Yatra organised by ISKCON New York, which drew hundreds of devotees.

https://x.com/IndiainNewYork/status/1957168958626259148

In a post on X, the Consulate wrote, "Celebrating the 79th Independence Day at the India Day Parade in New York, the largest parade celebration outside India. We extend our sincere thanks to Congressman Shri Thanedar, Mayor Eric Adams, and Member of Parliament Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu, along with other dignitaries, for joining the celebrations. A special thanks to the Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-NE for organising the 43rd India Day Parade with such grandeur and enthusiasm." (ANI)

