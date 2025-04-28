Indian diaspora in France condemns Pahalgam terror attack, warns Pakistan

Paris [France], April 28 (ANI): Members of the Indian diaspora in France gathered in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower here to condemn Pakistan for "harbouring and supporting terror activities" and expressed solidarity with the victims of the recent brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 tourists were killed and several others were injured.

The Indian diaspora organised the mass protest on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, a member of the Indian diaspora highlighted Pakistan's role in terrorism and said that if Pakistan doesn't put an end to terrorism, it will have to "face consequences."

"Pakistan has executed many attacks previously as well, we have seen Pulwama, 26/11 and now the Pahalgam terror attack. The Indian diaspora of France has come together today. We don't represent a religion or a political party, we just want to send out a message to Pakistan that everyone in India is full of hatred towards their country. If they don't put an end to terrorism, they will have to face consequences," he added.

Further, Rajaram Muniswamy, another member of the diaspora, stated that the protest, which drew over 300 participants, showcased India's unity and diversity in the face of terrorism.

"We had an excellent event today. More than 300 people participated in it, and we showed our unity and diversity. From Kashmir to Tamil Nadu, we had all the community people who came together against terrorism and violence in Kashmir. The global community will know that we are a peace-loving nation," he told ANI.

The protest, which lasted from 3 pm to 4 pm (local time), was marked by passionate speeches and emotional tributes to the victims of the Pahalgam attack. The event saw widespread participation, cutting across regional and linguistic lines within the Indian diaspora in France.

The protesters squarely blamed Pakistan for harbouring and supporting terror activities that continue to claim innocent lives in Kashmir. Holding banners, the demonstrators called upon the international community to recognise and act firmly against state-sponsored terrorism.

Organisers emphasised that the protest was not just against a specific attack but against the larger threat of terrorism that endangers global peace and stability.

They urged France, the European Union, and the United Nations to take stricter measures against countries found aiding and abetting terrorism. The gathering concluded with a moment of silence for the victims and a collective pledge to continue raising their voices against terror.

The terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam targeted tourists, killing 26 people, including one Nepalese national. The victims were gunned down near Baisaran Meadow, a popular tourist destination in the region. This attack marks one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack, which resulted in the killing of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans. (ANI)

