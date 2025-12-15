Indian diaspora in Jordan expresses pride after meeting PM Modi in Amman

Amman [Jordan], December 15 (ANI): Members of the Indian diaspora in Jordan expressed pride and happiness after interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Amman, describing the experience as memorable and deeply emotional.

Advertisement

A member of the Indian community who has been residing in Jordan for the past two years said meeting the Prime Minister personally for the first time was a special moment.

Advertisement

"I have been in Jordan for the past two years. I am very happy to meet Modi ji face-to-face for the first time," he said.

Advertisement

Another diaspora member, Pradeep Agarwal, recalled meeting Prime Minister Modi for the second time and reflected on his earlier interaction during a previous visit.

"I got the opportunity to meet Modi ji for the second time. I met him the last time when he came to Jordan, and it was a wonderful experience. When he arrived, I was speechless. We are so proud of him," Agarwal said.

Advertisement

The reactions came as Prime Minister Modi was accorded a warm and enthusiastic reception by members of the Indian community on his arrival at a hotel in Amman during his two-day visit to Jordan.

The gathering reflected strong emotions and a sense of connection with the Prime Minister.

Members of the diaspora assembled with Indian flags and raised slogans of "Modi Modi" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," creating a vibrant atmosphere.

Prime Minister Modi interacted with those present, including children, and also watched a cultural performance organised as part of the welcome.

Responding to the reception, Prime Minister Modi shared a message on X, expressing his appreciation.

"Deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by the Indian community in Amman. Their affection, pride in India's progress and strong cultural bonds reflect the enduring connection between India and its diaspora. Also grateful for the role the diaspora continues to play in strengthening India-Jordan relations," he said.

<

Landed in Amman. Thankful to Mr. Jafar Hassan, Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for the warm welcome at the airport. I am sure this visit will boost bilateral linkages between our nations.@JafarHassan pic.twitter.com/Qba5ZLs4Io — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2025

In a separate post on X, Prime Minister Modi thanked the Jordanian leadership for the welcome and expressed optimism about the visit.

"Landed in Amman. Thankful to Mr. Jafar Hassan, Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for the warm welcome at the airport. I am sure this visit will boost bilateral linkages between our nations," he said.

Deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by the Indian community in Amman. Their affection, pride in India’s progress and strong cultural bonds reflect the enduring connection between India and its diaspora. Also grateful for the role the diaspora continues to play in… pic.twitter.com/uIvul5nQBP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2025

Jordan's Prime Minister Jafar Hassan personally received Prime Minister Modi at the airport, a gesture underscoring the significance of the visit, which is being undertaken at the invitation of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein.

The visit marks a full bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Jordan after a gap of 37 years.

During his stay, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold talks with King Abdullah II, with discussions expected to cover the entire range of India-Jordan relations as well as regional issues of mutual interest.

The visit also coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Jordan, adding further importance to the engagement.

In his departure statement ahead of the visit, Prime Minister Modi highlighted its significance, saying, "This historic visit will mark 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries. During my visit, I will hold detailed discussions with His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, H.E. Mr. Jafar Hassan, Prime Minister of Jordan, and will also look forward to engagements with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II. In Amman, I will also meet the vibrant Indian community who have made significant contributions to India-Jordan relations."

This visit represents Prime Minister Modi's first full-fledged bilateral engagement with Jordan, following his brief transit through the country in February 2018 while travelling to the State of Palestine. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)